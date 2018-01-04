Local nursing home’s heat within ‘acceptable’ range, state says

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The New York State Department of Health was called to investigate the conditions at Williamsville Suburban after complaints from relatives of residents and a report from the nursing home itself.

However, although the administrator of the Union Road nursing home told News4 the state investigation is now closed, officials with the state Department of Health said their investigation is ongoing, and the nursing home will be monitored for the next several days.

Officials from both the DOH and the nursing home said the temperature inside Williamsville Suburban is “within the range acceptable under state regulations.”

The DOH was called in after complaints from relatives of residents, some of whom also contacted News4.

Williamsville Suburban Administrator Fadeley said a ceiling-mounted heater in the facility’s dining room wasn’t working to full capacity.

A heating contractor was called, and he said the problem was fixed within three hours.

“The temperature didn’t go below 68 degrees as reported to the DOH,” Fadeley wrote. “We are conducting audits as a quality assurance process and providing them to them daily. We have been in compliance from the beginning. The temperatures have been normal since then [when the problem was noticed].”

A spokesman with the state Department of Health said they will monitor the situation at Williamsville Suburban through Jan. 9.