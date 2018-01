JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WIVB) — There is still time to get tickets for this Sunday’s Buffalo Bills game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Jaguars tweeted on Wednesday night that more tickets would go on sale at 3 p.m. Thursday.

A limited amount of unused tickets will go on sale to the general public tomorrow at 3 p.m. This includes unused inventory from groups like the NFL, Bills, player families and internal holds. https://t.co/ueujji6Dvi — z-#Sacksonville (@Jaguars) January 4, 2018

The game will on air on CBS this Sunday at 1 p.m.