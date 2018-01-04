Neighbors want answers after hiring private snow plow contractor

CLARENCE CENTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — A group of neighbors say a snow plow driver left them out in the cold — and out hundreds of dollars. But the plow company is giving a bit of a different story.

Amy Lipinski says she’s frustrated after paying $325 for ZHS Enterprises to plow snow around her home in Clarence Center.

“He said he had multiple drivers, multiple trucks and it sounded like a great deal,” said Amy Lucinski.

She was referred the owner, Brian Zoeller, by other neighbors. Many of them now say they want their money back.

“He was telling me how he took great pride in the work he did, he didn’t want his workers to be lazy,” said Gary McLouth, who also hired ZHS Enterprises for snow plowing.

Lucinski paid in full and signed a contract where Zoeller agreed to plow snow from November 1st to April 1st.

“He came a few times early in December and we didn’t have a problem but one day he just didn’t show up,” said Lucinski.

According to the contract Zoeller only plows “when snowfall is more than 3 inches.” But Lucinski says even when there was more than that he didn’t come.

“You know it starts building up,” said Lucinski.

About nine other neighbors in Lucinski’s neighborhood paid Zoeller about $300 for the same service and have the same complaint. They say the contractor, Zoeller, hasn’t been back in the neighborhood after the most recent snowfall and hasn’t returned calls or messages.

“No one has heard from this guy, he stopped returning messages, texts and we were just kind of left scratching our heads,” said Lucinski.

It’s also left them to shovel or plow their own driveways.

“New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day, snowed again he told me we didn’t have enough snow I went out and measured it there as 3 to 4 inches,” said McLouth.

Gary McLouth says when he reached out to Zoeller he said he was sick.

“If you’re sick, if ‘m sick I can’t just not go to work, I have to have somebody there to take care of my business,” said Kris McLouth, Gary’s wife.

Zoeller didn’t want to talk on camera but he tells News 4 he’s had pneumonia for weeks. He says he sent someone else out to plow the area around Christmas and to communicate with neighbors about what the contract says. Both Lucinski and the McLouth’s say no one else ever came.

ZHS Enterprises isn’t accredited by the Better Business Bureau, but it’s not a requirement.

News 4 checked with the BBB to see if they’re any other complaints, a rep says they’re looking into it.