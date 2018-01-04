Nine Buffalo senior and community centers will serve as warming centers Friday and Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Due to extreme cold, nine City of Buffalo Senior and Community Centers will serve as warming centers on Friday and Saturday.

The centers will be open to any city resident seeking shelter from the cold.

Here’s a list of participating centers and their hours:

The Dorothy J. Collier Community Center, 118 East Utica Street, Buffalo, N.Y 14209

Hours: 9:00 am to 1:00 pm.

Hours: 9:00 am to 1:00 pm. The Old First Ward Community Center, 62 Republic Street, Buffalo, N.Y. 14204

Hours: 8:00 am to 9:00 pm Monday thru Friday.

Hours: 8:00 am to 9:00 pm Monday thru Friday. North Buffalo Community Center, 203 Saunders Road, Buffalo, N.Y. 14216

Hours: 7:00 am to 10:00 pm – Monday thru Friday, Saturday 10:00am to 5:00 pm, Sunday, only if needed.

Hours: 7:00 am to 10:00 pm – Monday thru Friday, Saturday 10:00am to 5:00 pm, Sunday, only if needed. William – Emslie Family YMCA, 585 William Street, Buffalo, N.Y. 13206,

Hours: 6:00am to 5:00 pm Monday thru Friday.

Hours: 6:00am to 5:00 pm Monday thru Friday. West Side Community Services, 161 Vermont Street, Buffalo, N.Y.

Hours: 8:00am to 8:00pm. Monday thru Friday.

Hours: 8:00am to 8:00pm. Monday thru Friday. Schiller Park Senior Center, 2057 Genesee Street, Buffalo, New York 14211

Hours: 8:00am to 4:30pm. Monday thru Friday.

Hours: 8:00am to 4:30pm. Monday thru Friday. The Belle Center, 104 Maryland Street, Buffalo, N.Y. 14201

Hours: 6:30am to 8:30pm. Monday thru Friday.

Hours: 6:30am to 8:30pm. Monday thru Friday. Richmond-Summer Senior Center, 337 Summer Street, Buffalo, N.Y. 14222

Hours: 8:00am to 3:00pm. Monday thru Friday.

Hours: 8:00am to 3:00pm. Monday thru Friday. Autumnwood Senior Center, 1800 Clinton Street, Buffalo, N.Y. 14206

Hours: 8:30 am to 3:00 pm, Monday thru Friday.

Those in need of shelter can call 311 to find the nearest possible locations.