(WIVB) — Spotify is facing a $1.6 billion lawsuit for violating U.S. copyright laws.

Wixen Music Publishing claims Spotify used more than 10,000 songs without a license.

Those songs include Tom Petty’s “Free Fallin'” and works by artists like The Doors, Neil Young and Missy Elliott.

U.S. law requires two copyrights for every song — one for the actual recording, and one for the composition.

Spotify has not commented on the matter.