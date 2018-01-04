Taco Bell adding $1 ‘nacho fries’ to its menu

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (FOX21) — Taco Bell is serving up some hot potatoes!

Starting Thursday, Jan. 25, the fast food chain will serve $1 “nacho fries.”

The fries features a “bold Mexican seasoning” and also come with nacho cheese dipping sauce.

Taco Bell has been beefing up its dollar menu to compete with other fast food chains, like McDonald’s.

The restaurant, owned by Yum Brands, has been teasing fried potato offerings for nearly a year.

Just last month, it announced a new $2 California loaded fries burrito, as well as the $1 Stacker, a quesadilla-like egg sandwich.

The chain says it plans to add 20 new $1 items this year.

