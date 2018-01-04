Two men charged with stealing over $40,000 worth of tools from City of Tonawanda store

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Two men have been charged with stealing over $40,000 worth of “snap-on” tools from a City of Tonawanda business overnight.

Along with the tools, arresting officers also found 29 baggies of crack cocaine.

According to City of Tonawanda Police, an officer discovered a “shadow” behind the business, located on Peuquet Parkway, around 3:55 a.m. Thursday. The officer then saw two male suspects running in a nearby wooded area.

One of the suspects, Ryan Walkowiak, 26, of Lancaster, was caught hiding behind propane bottles at a business next door, police said.

The other suspect, Matthew Banks-Jubert, 23, of Buffalo, was located on a back porch by Erie County Sheriff’s tracking K-9 after he ran through the woods and across the frozen Ellicott Creek.

Walkiowiak was charged with third degree criminal possession of stolen property, third degree burglary, third degree grand larceny, third degree criminal mischief, fifth degree conspiracy, seventh degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, second degree obstruction of a government official, and unlawful possession of marijuana.

Banks-Jubert was charged with third degree criminal possession of narcotic drugs with intent to sell, fourth degree criminal possession of narcotic drugs, third degree criminal possession of stolen property, third degree burglary, third degree grand larceny, third degree criminal mischief, second degree obstruction of a government official, resisting arrest, fifth degree conspiracy, and unlawful possession of marijuana.

Both men were arraigned on $25,000 cash/property bail. They’re scheduled to have a hearing Jan. 9.

North Tonawanda Police, Town of Tonawanda Police, and the Erie County Sheriff’s Office assisted City of Tonawanda Police.

 

 

