Arson investigation underway after Roy Moore accuser’s home burns down: Report

CBS NEWS Published:
Roy Moore
FILE- In this Dec. 12, 2017, file photo, U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore speaks to the media after he rode in on a horse to vote in Gallant, Ala. A woman who says Moore molested her when she was 14 filed a defamation lawsuit Moore and his campaign Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

(CBS NEWS) –  An arson investigation is underway after the Alabama home of one of the women who accused former GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore of inappropriate behavior burned down, according to a report in AL.com.

The Etowah County Arson Task Force is investigating after Tina Johnson’s Gadsen home burned down Tuesday while Johnson and her husband were at work and her grandson was at school. Johnson and her family lost everything they owned, according to the AL.com report.

“I am devastated, just devastated,” Johnson told the news outlet. “We have just the clothes on our backs.”

Johnson and her neighbor Kevin Tallant told AL.com that other neighbors saw a young man who has a history of intoxication walking around the house at the time of the fire, and local authorities told AL.com they are speaking with a suspect.

Johnson accused Moore of groping her butt in 1991, when she was 28 and visiting his law office. Moore was already married at the time.

“He didn’t pinch it; he grabbed it,” Johnson told AL.com in November.

Moore was also accused of inappropriately touching underage women, including a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old when he was in his 30s.

Moore lost the election in the heavily red state to Democrat Doug Jones in December, but refused to concede.

