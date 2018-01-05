Buffalo, Jacksonville zoos make friendly wager ahead of Bills vs. Jaguars playoff game

By Published:
PHOTO/Buffalo Bills

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Ahead of this Sunday’s Buffalo Bills vs. Jacksonville Jaguars playoff game, the Buffalo Zoo and the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens have made a friendly wager.

If the Bills beat the Jaguars this weekend, the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens will contribute to the North American Buffalo Coalition, an organization which brings together conservationists including Native American tribes, educators, and zoos to help raise awareness of the iconic North American bison. Jacksonville Zoo will also supply the Buffalo Zoo with one of its local delicacies, chocolate-covered popcorn.

If the Jaguars win, the Buffalo Zoo will contribute to the Rupununi Wildlife Research Unit, located in Guyana and home to a large population of diverse species, including jaguars. The Buffalo Zoo will also supply the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens with sponge candy.

Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens’ Executive Director Tony Vecchio said Friday that he feels confident. “As a trained zoologist, it is clear to me that a jaguar would have no trouble taking down a bison.”

However, Buffalo Zoo President/CEO, Norah Fletchall  reminds Vecchio that “a jaguar may be fast and cunning, but stands little chance against a herd of well built
and winter-hardy Buffalo.”

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s