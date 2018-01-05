Buffalo, Jacksonville zoos make friendly wager ahead of Bills vs. Jaguars playoff game

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Ahead of this Sunday’s Buffalo Bills vs. Jacksonville Jaguars playoff game, the Buffalo Zoo and the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens have made a friendly wager.

If the Bills beat the Jaguars this weekend, the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens will contribute to the North American Buffalo Coalition, an organization which brings together conservationists including Native American tribes, educators, and zoos to help raise awareness of the iconic North American bison. Jacksonville Zoo will also supply the Buffalo Zoo with one of its local delicacies, chocolate-covered popcorn.

If the Jaguars win, the Buffalo Zoo will contribute to the Rupununi Wildlife Research Unit, located in Guyana and home to a large population of diverse species, including jaguars. The Buffalo Zoo will also supply the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens with sponge candy.

Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens’ Executive Director Tony Vecchio said Friday that he feels confident. “As a trained zoologist, it is clear to me that a jaguar would have no trouble taking down a bison.”

However, Buffalo Zoo President/CEO, Norah Fletchall reminds Vecchio that “a jaguar may be fast and cunning, but stands little chance against a herd of well built

and winter-hardy Buffalo.”