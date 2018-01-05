Burst pipe destroys Keuka College art building

KEUKA, N.Y. (WROC-TV) — Keuka College is dealing with a devastating break in a water pipe on campus.

The break caused heavy water damage inside Allen Hall, which is home to the school’s arts program and human resources.

School officials say the pipe froze and then ruptured early in the evening on January 1.

Ceilings collapsed and nearly all of the building’s electrical wiring, computers and art supplies were destroyed.

It’s not known yet whether the college will demolish the building or restore it.

The college is currently on break and students aren’t expected to return until February.

Keuka College was already in the process of renovating another building to house a new Center for Art and Design.

