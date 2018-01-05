City of Buffalo to hold “After the Holidays Recycling Event” Jan. 13

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The City of Buffalo will hold an “After the Holidays Recycling Event” Saturday, Jan. 13 at the City of Buffalo Engineering Garage, 1120 Seneca Street.
The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Buffalo residents can bring the following items to the site for free and proper management:
- Computers
- Printers
- Toner cartridges
- TVs
- computer accessories
- tablets
- scanners
- A/V equipment
- circuit boards
- Christmas trees- free of tinsel and ornaments, natural trees- mulch will be available to take
- Christmas tree lights
- Styrofoam- white bulk foam, clean, no food containers, no packing peanuts, no tape, dirt, or screws, must be bagged up
- Clothing/Textiles- donate new or used clothing
For more information, call 311 or 716-851-5014 or visit http://www.buffalorecycles.org.