City of Buffalo to hold “After the Holidays Recycling Event” Jan. 13

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The City of Buffalo will hold an “After the Holidays Recycling Event” Saturday, Jan. 13 at the City of Buffalo Engineering Garage, 1120 Seneca Street.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Buffalo residents can bring the following items to the site for free and proper management:

Computers

Printers

Toner cartridges

TVs

computer accessories

tablets

scanners

A/V equipment

circuit boards

Christmas trees- free of tinsel and ornaments, natural trees- mulch will be available to take

Christmas tree lights

Styrofoam- white bulk foam, clean, no food containers, no packing peanuts, no tape, dirt, or screws, must be bagged up

Clothing/Textiles- donate new or used clothing

For more information, call 311 or 716-851-5014 or visit http://www.buffalorecycles.org.