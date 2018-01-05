City of Buffalo to hold “After the Holidays Recycling Event” Jan. 13

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The City of Buffalo will hold an “After the Holidays Recycling Event” Saturday, Jan. 13 at the City of Buffalo Engineering Garage, 1120 Seneca Street.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Buffalo residents can bring the following items to the site for free and proper management:

  • Computers
  • Printers
  • Toner cartridges
  • TVs
  • computer accessories
  • tablets
  • scanners
  • A/V equipment
  • circuit boards
  • Christmas trees- free of tinsel and ornaments, natural trees- mulch will be available to take
  • Christmas tree lights
  • Styrofoam- white bulk foam, clean, no food containers, no packing peanuts, no tape, dirt, or screws, must be bagged up
  • Clothing/Textiles- donate new or used clothing

For more information, call 311 or 716-851-5014 or visit http://www.buffalorecycles.org.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s