\Cold weather continues causing plumbing problems for homeowners

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Homeowners around the region are waiting for the mercury to rise as that’ll mean fewer worries surrounding their water lines.

“There’s nothing actually wrong with the sump pump but it is frozen outside,” said Frank Dimaria, the owner of Frank’s Mr. Plumber. “As the water is going out through the check valve, it’s freezing because it’s just sitting there.”

And as the water can’t cycle through, then, the sump pump keeps running.

“It could be running for hours and hours and hours and that could lead to a burn out.”

Dimaria says a pump burning out is when the real problems begin.

“Then a thaw comes and you’re going to have water pour into your pump and then it’ll flood your basement.”

The owner says they’re receiving about 30 calls each hour from concerned homeowners.

“We’re rerouting the tubing to the sink in the basement until the snow melts and run-off thaws.”

