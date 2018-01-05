Crews head to fix water main breaks early in the morning

News 4 Staff Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Crews headed out into the extreme cold to begin repairing several broken water mains early Friday morning.

Police had to block off part of Kenmore Ave. between Elmwood Ave. and Military Rd. A water main broke, partially flooding the street.

The freezing water made the road icy and slippery. Around 2 a.m., that stretch of Kenmore Ave. was reopened.

Part of Hertel Ave. is closed due to a water line that broke there.

News 4 shot video of the scene outside West Hertel Academy, near Jasper Parish Dr. Plenty of water was seen on the street, but there were no signs of flooding inside the school building itself.

