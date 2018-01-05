Draped in black, Golden Globes will try on a new look

The Associated Press Published:

NEW YORK (AP) — The Golden Globes have always been the less serious stop in route to the Academy Awards — the boozy, bubbly awards show put on by a little-known group with sometimes confounding taste. But this year, a funny thing has happened: The Golden Globes mean something.

The 75th annual Golden Globe Awards, to be presented in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday night, will be the most prominent display yet for the “MeToo” movement that has swept through Hollywood and left a trail of disgraced men in its wake. What has long been a star-studded primetime party may this Sunday take on the tenor of a protest rally.

Out of solidarity with the victims of sexual harassment and assault, many women have said they will be dressing in black for the Globes.

