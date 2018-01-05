Mayor Brown makes bet with Jacksonville mayor on Bills playoff game

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown held a pep rally with Common Council President Darius Pridgen Friday morning as the Bills prepare to head to Jacksonville.
A bet was made between Mayor Brown and Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry.
If the Buffalo Bills lose to the Jacksonville Jaguars this Sunday, Brown will send Curry some Flying Bison beer — a brew made in Buffalo.
If the Bills win, Curry will send Brown Jacksonville’s Intuition Ale and food from Firehouse Subs.
The game can be watched this Sunday at 1 p.m. on CBS.