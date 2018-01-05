Mayor Brown makes bet with Jacksonville mayor on Bills playoff game

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown held a pep rally with Common Council President Darius Pridgen Friday morning as the Bills prepare to head to Jacksonville.

(1) We “Billieve”! Team City Hall rallies together in Common Council Chambers to show our support for the @buffalobills ahead of their playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars this Sunday… pic.twitter.com/qoxOASg7p0 — Byron W. Brown (@MayorByronBrown) January 5, 2018

A bet was made between Mayor Brown and Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry.

If the Buffalo Bills lose to the Jacksonville Jaguars this Sunday, Brown will send Curry some Flying Bison beer — a brew made in Buffalo.

If the Bills win, Curry will send Brown Jacksonville’s Intuition Ale and food from Firehouse Subs.

The game can be watched this Sunday at 1 p.m. on CBS.