McDermott: McCoy “will do things”

By Published: Updated:
(LeSean McCoy)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Bills Coach Sean McDermott gave an update on the team before their playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Running back LeSean McCoy continues to make progress after suffering an ankle injury against the Miami Dolphins this past Sunday.

On Friday morning, McDermott said McCoy “will do things.” It is still not clear whether or not he will play against the Jaguars.

Linebacker Matt Milano will not practice on Friday. He has not practiced at all this week after suffering a hamstring injury.

The Bills will play the Jaguars on Sunday at 1 p.m. The game can be watched on CBS.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s