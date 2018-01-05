McDermott: McCoy “will do things”

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Bills Coach Sean McDermott gave an update on the team before their playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Running back LeSean McCoy continues to make progress after suffering an ankle injury against the Miami Dolphins this past Sunday.

On Friday morning, McDermott said McCoy “will do things.” It is still not clear whether or not he will play against the Jaguars.

Linebacker Matt Milano will not practice on Friday. He has not practiced at all this week after suffering a hamstring injury.

The Bills will play the Jaguars on Sunday at 1 p.m. The game can be watched on CBS.