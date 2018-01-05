More ear infections seen this time of year

News 4 Staff Published: Updated:

(WIVB) — We often associate the extreme cold with illnesses such as influenza, but this time of year, doctors also treat more patients with ear infections.

Most of the patients are children, but ear infections also occur in some adults.

It’s not the cold itself that leads to the spike in infections, but the illnesses that typically spread this time of year.

“It’s probably flu and other viruses that people get this time of year, and that sort of sets the kids up for ear infections, blockage of the Eustachian tubes and secondary bacterial infections from other viruses,” Dr. Eric Neilsen, with Rochester Regional Health said.

Doctors typically prescribe a course of antibiotics for ear infections. They also say the increase in illnesses this time of year can likely be attributed to people spending more time indoors, close together, so things like a cold can spread more easily.

