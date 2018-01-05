Orchard Park man charged with driving to Subway with young child while intoxicated

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – An Orchard Park man was charged with DWI Thursday evening after police he drove to a Subway restaurant intoxicated with an eight-year-old child in the car.

Eric Bridenbaker, 39, of Orchard Park, was charged with driving while intoxicated, aggravated DWI with a child 15 or younger (Leandra’s law), endangering the welfare of a child, and possession of an open container in a motor vehicle.

According to Orchard Park Police reports, officers responded to the Subway restaurant on South Buffalo Street around 9:30 p.m. Thursday for a report of a man who appeared intoxicated and had come into the restaurant with a young child.

An investigation revealed tat Bridenbaker had driven alone with the child to the restaurant.

He was held in lieu of $1,000 cash or $5,000 bond and was remanded to the Erie County Holding Center.

He’s scheduled to return to Orchard Park court Jan. 9.