Orchard Park man charged with driving to Subway with young child while intoxicated

News 4 Staff Published: Updated:

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – An Orchard Park man was charged with DWI Thursday evening after police he drove to a Subway restaurant intoxicated with an eight-year-old child in the car.

Eric Bridenbaker, 39, of Orchard Park, was charged with driving while intoxicated, aggravated DWI with a child 15 or younger (Leandra’s law), endangering the welfare of a child, and possession of an open container in a motor vehicle.

According to Orchard Park Police reports, officers responded to the Subway restaurant on South Buffalo Street around 9:30 p.m. Thursday for a report of a man who appeared intoxicated and had come into the restaurant with a young child.

An investigation revealed tat Bridenbaker had driven alone with the child to the restaurant.

He was held in lieu of $1,000 cash or $5,000 bond and was remanded to the Erie County Holding Center.

He’s scheduled to return to Orchard Park court Jan. 9.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s