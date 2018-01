TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 89-year-old man.

Karl Muchow, 89, was last seen on Englewood Avenue at Starin Avenue.

He is described as a white male, 5’6″, 200 lbs., with black hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a black jacket and black pants.

He may be driving a 2015 Subaru Outback with the license plat ETS798 (New York).

Anyone with information is asked to contact Town of Tonawanda Police at 716-876-5300.