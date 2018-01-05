Thousands of Bills fans buying playoff shirts

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Paint. Press. Package. And prepare for a victory.

That’s what’s happening at a studio in the Tri Main Building at 2495 Main Street in Buffalo where Store716.com runs their local company.

“People out there just want to have a piece of home,” said Dave Gram, the owner of the online store.

From Australia, to Florida, Arizona to Orchard Park — Bills Mafia members from around the world are buying shirts for Sunday’s game against the Jags. The shirts read “Playoffs like it’s 1999” – the last time the Buffalo-based team played in the postseason.

“The Bills are in our DNA,” said Gram. “They’re a part of who we are. We’ve all been waiting so long for some success so any piece of that we can get, we can grab a hold of, we want it.”

And that means proudly wearing Red, White, and Buffalo Blue. Store 716’s owner says he’s still shocked the team is making a run this year. He wasn’t expecting them to and that’s why, they didn’t have a playoff shirt designed and ready for delivery. That changed thought after a few plays and moment and within minutes of putting up the newest item, the store’s site started gaining a lot of traction. In the first 24 hours, more than 1000 shirts had been purchased.

“This is a unique story and situation here in Buffalo. There’s history, culture, spirit. It’s a painful history that everybody can grab hold of and understand.”

Gram is grateful he’s a part of this moment in Bills history.

“People come together around the Bills during the worst of times so I think, when it’s the best of times, it’s going to be a ton of fun.”

The store will have a shop set up in the Tri Main Building lobby from 11am to 3pm on Saturday, January 1. They’ll be selling their Bills playoff gear for anyone trying to get some items before Sunday’s game.