Water board gives updates on main breaks in Niagara Falls

Published:

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara Falls Water Board says there were five main breaks caused by the cold weather this week.

They occurred on 13th St., 77th St. and 102nd St. The breaks were repaired or addressed by the water board.

Work on a major 36-inch water transmission line break, in the area of Niagara Falls Blvd. and 47th St., is expected to progress on Monday.

CATCO, the repair contractor, will perform further excavations by mid-week. The contractor intends to complete upgrades as ordered parts arrive.

Residents who experience water service delivery issues that may have stemmed from leaks or breaks can contact the water board at (716) 283-9770 or by email at contactnfwb@nfwb.org.

