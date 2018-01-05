Winter clothing being distributed after “Operation Warm” drive

News 4 Staff Published: Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Thousands of clothing items will be going to people in need in the Buffalo area.

True Bethel Baptist Church’s Mobile Outreach Ministry put on an “Operation Warm” donation drive this week.

They collected more than 2,300 Winter coats, hats and gloves over a three-day period.

“We have had an overwhelming demand for coats and hats from all over Western NY,” Elder Cambridge Boyd, the director of outreach for True Bethel Baptist Church, said.

The clothes will be available at churches and community centers across Buffalo. Here are the locations for distribution events on Friday, January 5.

  • Vive La Casa – Ferry & Moselle –  9:15a -10:15a
  • Martha Mitchel Center – Kenfield/Langfield –  10:30a – 11:45a
  • Friendship Baptist Church – 402 Clinton St. –  12:15p to 1:15p
  • Matt Urban Hope Center – 400 Paderewski Dr. –  1:30p – 2:30p
  • Jasper Parish – 3:00p – 4:00p
  • Shaffer Village – 4:30p – 5:30p

