7-month-old in critical condition; Buffalo mother and ex-boyfriend charged

Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)-  Buffalo police have arrested a Buffalo woman and her ex-boyfriend after her 7-month-old was seriously injured on Friday.

Police say 26-year-old Jasmine Mendez brought her infant son to Oishei Children’s Hospital with life threatening brain injuries early Friday morning. She was arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

Sex Offense Detectives arrested the ex-boyfriend, 26-year-old Frank Redd early Saturday morning. Redd was charged him with endangering the welfare of a child, assault in the 2nd degree and reckless assault.

Police have not released information on how the infant was injured.

News 4 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

 

