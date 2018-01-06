Bills fans brave bitter cold to send team off to Jacksonville

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It wasn’t exactly a warm goodbye, but Bills fans braved the bitter cold Saturday to send the team off to Jacksonville. When the team landed in Florida, they were welcomed by even more Bills fans.

Bundled up with blankets and donning their Bills blue, it doesn’t matter how cold it is — Bills fans say they couldn’t miss the chance to say goodbye to the team that ended the 17-year playoff drought.

About a dozen fans braved below zero wind chills to cheer on their team at the airport as they left for Jacksonville.

“Why not?! They’re the best, they’re the greatest, it’s what we live for. We’re Bills fans through and through,” said Laurie Marien, from Cheektowaga.

It’s the least they could do, according to Chris D’Arcy, who says he’s looking forward to seeing the Bills take it all the way.

“I want to see the bills get on their plane, I want to see them go to Jacksonville, win, take on New England. I want to see them go to the super bowl this year,” said Chris D’Arcy.

“I think it’s good for the team just to show that we support them win or lose. It’s just nice to be back in the playoffs in a long time,” said John Maher.

Despite the bitter cold sendoff, the Bills received a warm welcome in Florida. Even more Bills fans in Jacksonville cheered them on as they arrived.

Fans say they wanted to let the players know that their city and fans are behind them as they get ready for Sunday’s kickoff.

“Great team to support so go bills bring us a win, let’s take on New England next!” said Marien.

One fan even showed up in shorts in the bitter cold weather to wish the team good luck. He says he had a soccer practice and couldn’t miss the chance to wish the team good luck since he couldn’t make it to welcome them home after their win against the Miami Dolphins last week.

