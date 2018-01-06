The ripple effect: Bills players see more donations to charities’ after Dalton fundraising campaign

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Bills fans are celebrating a rare playoff game by pouring donations into Bengals Quarter Back Andy Dalton’s charity.

That win sealed the deal for the Bills to end their playoff drought.

But Bills fans are sharing the good news by also contributing to local fundraising campaigns. Brooke Kibrick, Marketing and Event Coordinator, Olmsted Center For Sight said, “supporting an organization outside of Buffalo is great. But to have some of that money come back to local organizations is even better.”

Buffalo Bills Tyrod Taylor chose the Olmsted Center For Sight as his charity two years ago.”We are an organization that helps blind and visually impaired children, adults and seniors achieve their highest level of independence.”

Kibrick says the organization has been around for 100 years. And it’s something that hits home for the Bills Quarterback.

She said, “Come to find out that Tyrod has a cousin that went blind when he was in high school, so this cause is close to his heart. So the fact that he sought us out was a huge compliment.”

Since landing a playoff spot, the trend of giving has taken off. The total amount of donations to Bengals Quarterback Andy Dalton’s charity, which helps families in need in the Cincinnati area, has eclipsed $315 thousand dollars.

Kibrick said, “We obviously saw that so many Bills fans were being supportive of the Dalton foundation you can’t help but think, “wow they’re having such success. And we have that connection to Tyrod, and remind people that Tyrod is supportive of the Olmsted Center For Sight.”

The Center For Sight’s efforts started out with a couple of tweet, and very quickly the donations started coming in. Kibrick said, “We had a donor send us a donation of $17 dollars and sad basically, “Tank you Tyrod for getting us out of this curse!”

She took a screen shot of the donation and put it on Twitter. “We’ve had someone donate $44 dollars because they said in honor of every game Tyrod Taylor has played for the Bills.”

And donations are coming in from across the country which she says shows the power of social media.

“Who in California is going to hear about an agency in Buffalo that supports blind and visually impaired individuals without social media and the Bills and Tyrod sharing it, who knows?”

In the past 24 hours they’ve had more than 20 donations, many of them with fun playoff related notes. Kibrick expects to see more this weekend.

To learn more about the Olmsted Center, just head to their website here.