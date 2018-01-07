Bills fans thank team for season after tough playoff loss

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Fans gave the Buffalo Bills a warm welcome home as they arrived at the airport just before 9 p.m. Sunday night, after a bitter loss in Jacksonville.

Bills fans say they’ve experienced many emotions Sunday, including excitement, disappointment and even anger. But people say they’re still thankful to the team for making it to the playoffs and ending a 17-season drought.

Fans waited in the cold to be there when the team’s plane landed at the Buffalo-Niagara International Airport. Despite the loss, players arrived with smiles as they waved to the crowd.

Even head coach Sean McDermott walked over to the crowd, thanked them and gave the fans a round of applause. Many people say they had to make sure the team felt appreciated and loved.

Although it was a tough loss, fans wanted to say thank you to the players for a season they say they’ll never forget.

“I need to thank them. I need to thank them for this season and everything that they’ve done, need to let them know they’re still appreciated even after tough loss,” said Dan Snyder.

“It’s important to support the team regardless I mean we do, but even in a time like this in disappointment it’s important to be here,” said Dana Ronan.

Even some of the Bills’ younger fans showed up to the airport to offer messages of support for the team.

“They did a good job because they got to the playoffs and it’s really hard to get into there,” said 9-year-old Hunter Frenett.

“Great season guys you’re my favorite team. Great job making it to the playoffs this year after 17 years ending the drought and prepare for next year,” said 13-year-old Ryan Wearne.

Fans waved and thanked the team as players drove away. Many players shook hands and gave people high fives and thanked the fans for their continued support.

Many Bills fans say they’re already looking ahead to next season and staying positive. They’re excited because they say if they can make it to the playoffs this season, there’s no telling what can happen next year.