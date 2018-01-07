Fighting the flu: Catholic health limits hospital visitors to stop flu outbreak

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Local hospitals are taking steps to reduce flu risk for both patients and visitors. Doctors have seen a significant increase in flu across the region.

With quality and patient safety as its top priority, and in response to a significant increase in flu across the region, Catholic Health is taking precautions to reduce the spread of the influenza virus by temporarily limiting visitors at its hospitals and long term care facilities to individuals age 14 and older.

The visitor age restriction is effective immediately at all Catholic Health hospitals and skilled nursing facilities, including Mercy Hospital of Buffalo, Mount St. Mary’s Hospital, Kenmore Mercy Hospital, Sisters of Charity Hospital and its St. Joseph Campus, Father Baker Manor, McAuley Residence, Mercy Skilled Nursing Facility at OLV, and St. Catherine Labourè Healthcare Center.

Dr. Joseph Chow, Chief Medical Officer of TeamHealth Urgent Care says, “It’s really prevention, of flu getting into the hospital and getting out of the hospital too. Hospitalized patients are the sickest patients that we have.”

People who are coming into area hospitals with the flu, are making them even sicker. Dr. Chow says where every you are, it’s important to remember “cough hygiene.”

He says, “any kind of coughing or sneezing into your bare hands and then you grab almost anything, and people can get it.”

Dr. Chow says the last time we saw restrictions was about five years about during the swine flu outbreak. And this year, the strain seems to be worse than what we’ve seen the past few years.

The visitor restrictions will remain in effect until Catholic Health clinical professionals determine they are no longer needed for patient and visitor safety.

More information on visiting hours and temporary restrictions may be found on the Catholic Health website here.