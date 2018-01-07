Jags edge Bills 10-3

Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor looks for a receiver against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – After snapping a 17-year postseason drought, the Bills were unable to get their first playoff win since 1995, falling to Blake Bortles and Jacksonville Jaguars 10-3 on Sunday.

Midway through the second quarter the Bills finally broke through on a 31-yard field goal from field goal from Stephen Hauschka to give Buffalo a 3-0 lead, but it didn’t come without some controversy.

With 1st-and-Goal inside the 1, instead of running for a potential touchdown, Tyrod Taylor threw to the corner of the endzone to Kelvin Benjamin.  The pass fell incomplete, but Benjamin was called for offensive pass interference pushing Buffalo back to the Jacksonville 11 yard line.

The Jags finally got on the board in the final minute of the half courtesy of the Blake Bortles and his legs.  The QB ran for gains of 20 and 12 yards as Jacksonville pulled even at 3-3 at the end of the second quarter.

Bortles’ legs once again proved to be the difference in the second half, as the QB ran for 36 yards and capped off a 15-play 86-yard drive with a TD to tight end Ben Koyack to give the Jags a 10-3 lead.

 

