Among 20 wealthy nations, US child mortality ranks worst, study finds

Some of the factors driving America’s child mortality rate were related to infant deaths, automobile accidents and firearm assaults, according to the study.

Researchers analyzed data on mortality rates for children up to age 19 in the US, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

The researchers found that childhood mortality rates declined gradually from 1961 to 2010 for the US and the 19 other nations, which was a big success for public health. Yet the US rate fell at a slower pace than the other nations over those 50 years.

Specifically, during the decade from 2001 to 2010, the researchers found that the mortality rate in the United States was about 75% higher for infants and about 50% higher for children ages 1 to 19 than the average rate calculated for all of the countries in the study.