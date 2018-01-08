Baby rhino born at Toronto Zoo

TORONTO, ONTARIO (WIVB) – The Toronto Zoo has welcomed its latest addition, a male rhino calf born Jan. 4- the first birth of 2018 at the zoo.

The calf’s mother is Ashakiran,  a 13-year-old female greater one-horned rhino, the zoo said in a Facebook post on Monday.

The calf appears to be healthy and feeding well, the post said, although the first 30 days of a baby rhino’s life are critical for both baby and mom.

“This recent birth is very important for greater one-horned rhino conservation, also known as the Indian rhino, as the species is currently listed as Vulnerable on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species and there are only approximately 3,500 left in the wild,” the post said. “The Toronto Zoo is part of the Greater One-Horned Rhino Species Survival Plan (SSP), which aims to establish and maintain healthy, genetically diverse populations, and overall conservation efforts to save this incredible species.”

Asha and her baby are in the zoo’s maternity area, and are not available to be seen by the public at this time.

