Bills clean out locker room, Williams mulls over football future

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Now that the Bills season has come to an end, there are a lot of moving parts at One Bills Drive, especially with with two key members of the defense.

Kyle Williams and Lorenzo Alexander aren’t sure when their careers will come to an end but they both want to stay with Buffalo and believe they still have gas left in the tank.

“None of us get to choose when we may or may not be done,” said 12-year veteran Kyle Williams. “I love playing the game and being a part of this football team and I have said before it is hard for me to go down that road because I haven’t sat back and thought about it.”

“Retirement isn’t on my mind,” added linebacker Lorenzo Alexander. “I want to get one more in and I love this organization and love what we were able to build here and want to be a part of this organization take that next step.”

The new faces to the this Bills team are also ready for the next step, including Kelvin Benjamin who will have offseason surgery on his miniscus.

“You see the urgency to get to the Super Bowl and that is the number one goal and that should be every team’s goal,” Benjamin said. That is where they are trying to go so I think next year will be a big year for us.”

“We didn’t get the outcome we wanted but we had a great run,” rookie Tre’Davious White remarked. “We set a standard for young guys on this team, and a first year coach we set that standard.”

Quarterback Tyrod Taylor was seen in the locker room walking around but, he was not made available to the media as he is in the concussion protocol.