Bills fans return home from Jacksonville

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Thousands of Bills fans made the trip to Jacksonville to see the Bills play in their first playoff game in almost two decades Sunday. Some of them returned home Monday Morning, landing at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport.

On a connecting flight arriving from Baltimore, the first thing on the baggage carousel was a red, white, and blue folding table.

One of the fans returning to Buffalo Monday morning was Jason Snyder. He drove down with six of his friends. Snyder had to fly back into town so he could go to work Tuesday. The others are driving back. Despite the Bills 10-3 loss, Snyder says the trip was worth it.

“Quarterback play was terrible on both sides. If somebody would have had a quarterback, it would have been a blowout,” Snyder said. “To have the experience after being out of it for so long, you can’t replace the experience that we had.”

On Monday, CBS station WJAX in Jacksonville reported that a large fire of tables and garbage was caused by Bills fans after the game, according to witnesses. The station reported that the fire department had to be called to put out the fire.