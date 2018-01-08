Blast of winter weather snarls part of morning commute

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – As the wind picked up and the snow continued to fall Monday morning, drivers heading to work in the tail end of the morning commute encountered some traffic headaches.

The 190 Northbound was bumper to bumper for miles heading into the downtown area by around 9 a.m.

Around 9:45 a.m., our News 4 crew spotted a bus that had spun around on the 33 Westbound near the 90, and was left facing the wrong way. Cheektowaga Police blocked off the right lane of traffic until the bus could be moved.

Meantime, Buffalo Police were responding to other accidents, including one on Hertel near Starin. Fortunately, no one was injured, and both drivers involved were able to get back on their ways pretty quickly.

Anyone trying to fly this morning may have found they were stuck where they were for a while.

A lot of airports up and down the east coast saw cancellations and delays from Sunday extend into Monday morning, after a water main break at JFK Sunday afternoon closed down most of a terminal, creating a ripple effect of travel issues. That, of course, just further stressed some of the airlines still recovering from winter storm issues.

At Buffalo Niagara International Monday morning, there were a handful of cancellations and delays on the arrival and departures boards.

Passengers told us, it is what it is.

“Isn’t there an expression here in Buffalo, ‘if you don’t like the weather, just wait ten minutes,'” said Dennis Rachlan, a Toronto resident who was flying out of BNIA on his way to the Dominican Republic. “I think everyone knows what they’re doing, you have to be patient. You have to be understanding. This is just a good old fashioned winter storm. This is what I’m used to when I grew up and things will work out.”

All air passengers are reminded to check their flight status with their airline before they head to the airport.

