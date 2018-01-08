Buffalo man sentenced to 120 months for possession of child pornography

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Buffalo man has been sentenced to 120 months in prison after being convicted for possession of child pornography.

Joshua Butler, 43, of Buffalo, will also face 20 years of supervised release following his prison sentence and pay $3,000 in restitution to his victims.

According to the assistant U.S. attorney handling the case, Butler was convicted in April 2016 in state court of one county of promoting a sexual performance by a child. He was subsequently sentenced to ten years probation. In July 2016, an Erie County probation officer searched Butler’s residence and found two cell phones with internet capability. Butler was prohibited from possessing such devices as a condition of his probation.

A forensic examination determined that one phone contained over 300 images of child pornography, which depicted children under the age of 12, as well as images of violence.

 

 

 

 

