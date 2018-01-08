City court chief judge: “Reform is necessary”

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Nearly a week after the Governor Andrew Cuomo took the podium and addressed the state about policies he’d like to put in place this year, a local judge is providing his take on one of the top issues: justice system reform.

The Criminal Justice Reform Act would look at the following issues: Reform New York’s Bail System, Ensure access to a speedy trial, Raise the age of criminal responsibility, Improve witness identification procedures, Record Police Interrogations for serious offenses and Extend the Hurrell-Harring Settlement reforms.

“Our Lady Justice is still not color blind,” said Gov. Cuomo. “Her scales aren’t balanced. Our bail system is biased against the poor. Too many jails are cruel and inhumane and our court system is too slow.”

“There are always things we can do better,” said Judge Thomas Amodeo, the Chief Judge for the City of Buffalo court.

Judge Amodeo oversees 14 other judges who handle 55,000 cases each year, 35,000 of which are criminal cases where a judge can hold a defendant on bail. The judge says our area has been looking at reform for years now.

“Bail actually stops certain people from being released while others are released,” said Amodeo. “It’s not equitable.”

In his courthouse, he says there are programs being created so judges don’t have to use bail to hold defendants. He points to the creation of opioid court, alcohol programs, and working with probation officers.

“We have so many programs here to help people to stop recidivism.”

The chief judge says any amount of time in jails takes a toll on a person.

“It has a derogatory effect on a person,” said Judge Amodeo. “We are taking steps in our court system now to really monitor people who are sitting in jail for lengthy periods of time.”

The judge says there are standards they’re trying to meet — it should take 90 days from arraignment to closing for a misdemeanor case and six months from the indictment to a result for a felony. The judge says, that doesn’t always happen though, in large part because of the exploratory phase.

He says he believes there will be major changes coming to the system though – changes he approves of – and he thinks New York will lead the nation during the reform.

“We will have reform in some fashion.”