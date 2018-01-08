Community stakeholders hope to start work soon on new 198 plans

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- The Scajaquada Expressway will stay the same, for now. The State Department of Transportation will not move forward with its current plan to redesign the 198.

The DOT announced the decision on Monday following a decade of more than 40 public meetings.

“There’s finally recognition the community doesn’t support the plan” said Michael DeLuca, a member of the Scajaquada Corridor Coalition Steering Committee.

It’s been a long fight. Community leaders have held dozens of demonstrations. In November, stakeholders even called on Governor Cuomo to stop the proposal.

The DOT completed the final environmental impact statement in November, the public had until December 18 to weigh in.

According to the DOT, “More than two-thirds of the most recent public comments received by NYSDOT were not in favor of the proposed Scajaquada Corridor project moving forward. As a result, NYSDOT will rescind work on the Environmental Impact Statement and not move forward with the project in its current form.”

The statement from Region 5 Director Frank Cirillo went on to say “in the coming months, we will hit the ‘reset’ button and begin a fresh dialogue with stakeholders.”

For the Olmsted Parks Conservancy it’s a positive step.

“Complete shock, surprise, joy,” said Stephanie Crockatt, the executive director. “I would like to get started right away. There’s no time like the present and we have 15 years of data and information that can help inform this.”

The original plan included widening the median, more crosswalks, a traffic circle and bike paths.

Crockatt told News 4 a new plan should take a more holistic look at the expressway and the community that surrounds it.

“We have our mission, our master plan which is obviously to reunite the park,” said Crockatt. “We also have to consider the watershed of the Scajaquada Creek and the fabulous work the Waterkeepers have been doing. We have to consider a complete street with everything GoBike has been doing. We have to consider all of the amazing neighborhoods that have been disconnected.”

Crockatt and DeLuca both agree the new plan should connect the park and the cultural corridor, as well as scale down intersections and improve walkability.

“We create a vision for what the community wants and then we implement the vision,” said DeLuca “We don’t sit there and talk about the statistical challenges to get one car from A to B, we talk about how we’re going to reconnect the community.”

They have the support of state lawmakers. Assemblyman Sean Ryan has been vocal throughout the process and told News 4 he’s optimistic the stakeholders can work together to improve the expressway.

“It will be a broader plan,” said Assemblyman Ryan. “It will be more holistic and really look at the length of the 198 and how it connects into the 33.”

The Olmsted Parks Conservancy believes a new plan can be drafted in 18 to 24 months but the State DOT wouldn’t confirm to News 4 that a redesign is still going to happen. A spokesperson would only say that all possibilities are on the table.

“It remains a DOT priority to get this done,” said Assemblyman Ryan. “Technically they have to go through some days before they can declare the current plans to be ones they’re not going to use. They can’t really move forward with a new plan until they’ve finished the process.”

A number of changes were made to the 198 following the terrible crash two and a half years ago when a little boy was hit and killed walking along Ring Rd. The reduced speed limit, guiderails and additional signs will remain in place.