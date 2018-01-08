Dunkirk company announces recall of hundreds of cream bars

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Dunkirk company has issued a recall of hundreds of cases of cream bars due to the possibility of a listeria contamination.

Fieldbrook Foods Corporation recalled 20 cases of the Tops brand Orange Cream Bars and 320 cases of Meijer Purple Cow brand Orange Cream Bars.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause a serious, and sometimes fatal infection in anyone with a weaker immune system, such as young children or elderly people.

Listeria can also cause stillbirths and miscarriages.

The Tops brand cream bars were sold in Tops stores, including those in New York. Their production date is Dec. 18, 2017 and the “best by” date is Dec. 18, 2018.

The Meijer Purple Cow brand bars were not sold in New York. They have a production date of Nov. 30, 2017 and a “best by” date of Nov. 30, 2018.

No cases of sickness have been reported in relation to the cream bars.

The bars can be returned to the store where they were bought for a full refund.

Anyone with questions can call Fieldbrook at 1-800-333-0805 ext. 2270.