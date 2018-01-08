Fire breaks out in Wheatfield home

WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) – A chimney fire spread to the attic and second floor of a Danielle Drive residence early Monday morning.

The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call at 2522 Danielle Drive around 4:50 a.m. on Monday.

Responding fire companies were able to contain the fire in the upper floor and attic, preventing further damage. The three adult occupants of the home were inside when the fire started, and they were able to safely evacuate the residence.

The Niagara County Origin and Cause Team responded. The investigation is continuing at this time.

