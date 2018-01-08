Fire on South St. causes $100,000 in damage

News 4 Staff Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — At least six people are without a home after a fire tore through the second floor of a house in Buffalo.

It happened Monday around 5:15 a.m. on South St.

Officials say the fire is still under investigation, but they believe a mattress on the second floor caught fire because someone was smoking.

One resident tried to get the mattress out of the house, but it caused the fire to move faster.

Officials say if a mattress is on fire, do not tip it on its side.

The fire caused $100,000 in damage.

