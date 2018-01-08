Five people taken to hospital following crash involving NFTA Metro bus, car

Published: Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Investigators are looking into what caused an NFTA Metro bus and a car to collide Monday afternoon, sending five people to the hospital.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. Monday at Oak and Division Streets in Buffalo.

Authorities say the bus driver, a passenger, and three people in the car suffered minor injuries.

Investigators said they hope security video will help them put the pieces together.

Authorities say there were nine other passengers on the bus, but they didn’t need medical help.

