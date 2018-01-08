Ice-breaking begins on lower Buffalo River

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo city officials began breaking up ice on the lower section of the Buffalo River Monday, a proactive measure to prevent potential flooding.

The Cotter, a Buffalo fireboat,.broke ice from the Michigan Avenue lift bridge to the mouth of the river at Erie Basin Marina on Monday.

The process was started due to fluctuating temperatures in the forecast for this week, which could cause possible flooding.

Crews said the thickness of the ice ranged from six to ten inches.

The process will continue on Wednesday morning.