Lana Del Rey says Radiohead is suing her for copyright infringement

CBS NEWS Published:
Lana Del Rey attends the MTV EMAs 2017 on November 12, 2017 in London, England. ANDREAS RENTZ/GETTY IMAGES

(CBS NEWS) – Singer Lana Del Rey says Radiohead is suing her, claiming she lifted the music from their hit 1992 song “Creep” for her single “Get Free.” She wrote on Twitter that Radiohead’s lawyers were “relentless” in pursuing 100 percent of the publishing royalties.

On Sunday, Del Rey wrote, “It’s true about the lawsuit. Although I know my song wasn’t inspired by Creep, Radiohead feel it was and want 100% of the publishing – I offered up to 40 over the last few months but they will only accept 100. Their lawyers have been relentless, so we will deal with it in court.”

“Creep” and “Get Free” have a similar chord progression.

Ironically, Albert Hammond and Mike Hazlewood sued Radiohead for “Creep,” saying it ripped off their Hollies song “The Air I Breathe.” Hammond and Hazlewood were awarded songwriting credits as a consequence.

