(WIVB) — Health-conscious people who are looking to relax with a low-calorie glass of wine might not be getting what they bargained for.

Many “skinny wines” claim to provide the same delicious beverage, but without all the calories. Winemakers aren’t cutting calories from taking out sugar though; they’re taking out alcohol.

Wine experts says the calorie savings from wine is “negligible” and suggests you sip your wine and count calories elsewhere.