Lt. Gov. Hochul to new UB medical school students- “don’t abandon your hometown”

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Classes are now underway at UB’s new Jacob’s School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.

Lieutenant Gov, Kathy Hochul congratulated students Monday afternoon- and she also had a plea for them.

There is a shortage of doctors in Western New York, especially in rural areas. Hochul said in New York State, there are 115 doctors per 100,000 patients- but in Western New York, there are only 90 doctors for every 100,000 patients.

Hochul pleaded with the largest class of students at the new university at Buffalo Medical School- and said to them not to “don’t abandon your hometown” for a larger city.

The new Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences is an eight-story, state of the art facility for clinical, surgical, and robotic surgery training, among other things.

The $375 million school is a significant part of the Buffalo-Niagara Medical Campus.

The building was the first to receive $35 million in Challenge Grant Funding through NYSUNY 2020, legislation that was signed into law by Gov. Andrew Cuomo in 2011.

Hochul is confident the investment will retain talented doctors and researchers.