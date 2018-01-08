Man accused of taking woman hostage, setting Batavia home on fire

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man was accused of taking a woman hostage at a Batavia home, and then setting it on fire.

On Sunday morning, police rushed to the house on Washington Ave.

They say Eddie Miles Jr. barricaded himself and his girlfriend inside.

According to police, Miles threatened to shoot first responders if they approached the home. Police then noticed the smoke and flames.

“It’s very frustrating to sit and watch, being trained, and wanting to do our job,” Batavia Fire Lieutenant Greg Ireland said. “For the safety of our firefighters, we had to wait until the subject was in custody.”

Police rescued Miles’ girlfriend after she made it to the roof. She was taken to the hospital with injuries, but is expected to be okay.

The man eventually went onto the roof, where he continued to threaten police.

After about 10 minutes, he surrendered.

As the situation was taking place, homes and businesses in the area had to shelter in place.

It is not clear what charges Miles will face.