LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 17-year-old missing from Wyndham Lawn home.

Brianna Siwirski, 17, is described as 5’4″, 146 lbs., with red hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a red long-sleeve T-shirt with black pants and black boots.

She left Wyndham Lawn, 6395 Old Niagara Road, Lockport, on Sunday. Anyone with information is asked to call the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office at (716)438-3393.