NY Attorney General reports uptick in propane delivery issues during cold spell

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The office of State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman has issued a consumer alert for residents who use propane to heat their homes.

There has been an uptick of complaints about propane delivery delays and the potential for price gouging.

“We have been seeing problems across the state,” said Assistant Attorney General Jim Morrissey, who works out of the Buffalo office.

Morrissey says those issues are surfacing in the Central New York region and beyond.

“If you’re a propane dealer, c’mon we’re in Upstate New York. You understand that we can have cold spells, and if you’ve entered into a contract with a consumer that you’re going to be providing propane gas for their heat, you’ve got to have the supply on hand,” said Morrissey.

He says at this point propane delivery issues are not being seen in the Western New York region.

Still, the AG’s office issued a statewide consumer alert.

“No New Yorkers should have to freeze in this weather, and my office is looking into cases of unacceptable delivery delays and potential price gouging,” said Attorney General Eric Schneiderman.

Morrissey says in some cases propane customers have been left out in the cold.

“In Albany, people with elderly in the home, with children in the home who don’t have heat,” he said.

In addition to delivery delays, the AG’s office is also looking into cases of possible price gouging, according to Morrissey.

“We’ve also seen problems of exorbitant fees when the delivery is made,” Morrissey added.

He says that could include deliveries made on the weekend when the call for service was made during the week, and that a customer is charged an “excessive” weekend rate.

“When you pay for a service and that service isn’t provided, or it’s not provided in a timely fashion, that is by definition a deceptive business practice and the Attorney General will jump on it, especially when we’re talking about heat,” he said.

If New Yorkers believe they’ve been impacted by any of these issues, they’re encouraged to contact the AG’s hotline at 518-776-2000 or file a complaint online.