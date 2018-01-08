NYSDOT will not move forward with Scajaquada Corridor Project

Related Coverage DOT proposes final draft for changes to Scajaquada Expressway

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The New York State Department of Transportation will not move forward with the Scajaquada Corridor Project, the department announced Monday afternoon.

The project, which included a four foot median, pathways for pedestrians and cyclists; seven crosswalks and a traffic circle, would have cost between $93 million and $100 million.Over two-thirds of the public comments received about the project were not in favor of the proposed Scajaquada Corridor Project moving forward, the press release from the NYSDOT said.

“As a result, NYSDOT will rescind work on the Environmental Impact Statement and not move forward with the project in its current form,” the NYSDOT said. “”

“NYSDOT has implemented a number of measures to improve safety on the Scajaquada Corridor since the tragic accident that took place in 2015,” the statement added. “These measures include but are not limited to: reducing the speed limit; adding speed limit and stop signs, radar speed trailers, and new guiderails; and removing acceleration, deceleration and weaving lanes. We will continue to engage the community and make safety improvements as necessary-In the coming months, we will hit the ‘reset’ button and begin a fresh dialogue with stakeholders.”

The decision was met with praise from WNY elected officials on Monday. New York State Assemblymembers Sean Ryan and Crystal Peoples-Stokes thanked the NYSDOT in a press release, stating “Today’s action comes amid strong calls from the community demanding a new plan that reconnects neighborhoods, and restores Delaware Park.”

.”We need a plan for the redesign of the Scajaquada Expressway that takes a holistic approach to the entire corridor, reconnects neighborhoods, and restores Delaware Park. With today’s announcement, these critical aspects can finally be addressed,” Ryan said.

“I am humbled and pleased to learn that DOT is listening to the community stakeholders in deciding to create a new design plan for the Scajaquada Expressway,” Peoples-Stokes said.

State Sen. Chris Jacobs also applauded the decision.

“I am very pleased the Department of Transportation(DOT) has decided to hit the ‘reset button,’ on their current plans with the 198,” said Jacobs. “I believe the DOT needs to design a reconstruction plan that has broader community support before proceeding with a project that will spend over $100 million in taxpayer funds.”