O.J. Simpson watches the Bills’ playoff game with fans at a Las Vegas bar

(CBS SPORTS) – Fans watching the Bills-Jaguars game at Moondoggies Bar & Grill in Las Vegas got quite the surprise when they were joined by Heisman-winning running back (and ex-con) O.J. Simpson on Sunday afternoon.

The former Bills halfback made an appearance at the bar and took photos with fans while wearing what appeared to be a Shady McCoy jersey.

More of OJ Simpson hanging out with Bills fans. pic.twitter.com/b9dJdAi5HH — Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) January 7, 2018

Several reports incorrectly stated that Simpson was at the game in Jacksonville, but he remained in his new home state of Las Vegas. That may not have entirely been his decision, either.

After getting released from a Nevada prison in October after serving nine years for armed robbery and kidnapping, Simpson expressed a desire to return to Florida. However, Florida’s State Attorney General Pam Bondi made it clear he was not welcome.

“Floridians are well aware of Mr. Simpson’s background, his wanton disregard for the lives of others, and of his scofflaw attitude with respect to the heinous acts for which he has been found civilly liable,” Bondi said in the letter, according to the New York Post. “Our state should not become a country club for this convicted criminal.”