Refugees relocating to region experience winter for the first time

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — CJ Vutu walks around the loop at Delaware Park, stopping to make a snowball, tossing it in the air, smiling as it falls apart and the flakes descend to the ground.

“Everything here in America is new to me,” said Vutu.

The new Queen City resident came here from South Africa, moving to Buffalo just a few weeks ago. He began applying for the visas to move to the United States three years ago. In November, he packed all of his belongings in one suitcase, boarded a plane, and flew to the country, relocating in Buffalo.

“It’s a wonderful place,” said Vutu. “You gotta do anything to survive. Life in Africa is very tough.”

The 28-year-old has had a tough life. He’s originally from the Democratic Republic of Congo but his family had to flee due to war. They found refuge in South Africa where Vutu’s mother, Veronic Mupala, worked selling items at different markets. One day, when Veronic was on her way back from a market, a gunfight broke out on the street and the van she was traveling in was inundated with bullets. The vehicle crashed and CJ’s mom was severely injured. A few days later, she died.

“It was a very sad moment,” said CJ, wiping his eyes. “That woman did everything for me – for us. I’ll never forget her. She was my number one.”

She was the primary provider for the family. At 17, CJ absorbed that responsibility.

“I hope I am making her proud. In Africa, you have to do anything to make money.”

And anything means moving to a new country with more opportunities.

“It really is the land of opportunity.”

In Africa, CJ worked in marketing. Here, he is looking for a job still, trying to find a place where he can put a variety of skills to use. He plans on sending back all the money he makes here to his family he left behind in South Africa.

CJ spends his days watching American movies, picking up on colloquialisms – he used the phrase “make that paper” when talking about finding a job – and trying to assimilate in other ways, like changing the way he dresses.

“I have a couple of jackets that are keeping me warm,” said the new Buffalo resident. “I’ve never experienced winter before.”

While he is new here and figuring out navigating around the city and making friends, he is grateful for the opportunity to come to America and try to build a better life for his family.

“Life is going to be tough but I’ll get there.”